LB Nagar Congress MLA candidate Madhu Goud Yaskhi met CEO Vikas Raj
Highlights
Madhu Goud Yaskhi complains about late night police raid on his house and alleged that police are working as henchmen of LB Nagar, MLA Sudhir Reddy and houses and offices were raided in the middle of the night without a warrant at least.
He said when there is an Election Code, any officer should work within the jurisdiction of the Election Commission. He said that he had complained to District Collector and Returning Officer, which was ignored. He demanded an
action against Vanasthalipuram ACP Bhim Reddy and Hayathnagar CI Venkateswarlu.
Goud said that police are working under the pressure of Chief Minister and MLAs and said that he will complain to ECI, DGP.
