Lead India in right direction

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called upon the intellectuals to become torch-bearers and lead society in the right direction.

Addressing the glittering closing ceremony of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu at L B Stadium on Monday, KCR said that it was not proper for the intellectuals to keep silent even after understanding the situation. "Acting like not understanding even after understanding is not the sign of intellectuals," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the country was not progressing the way it should have though it has abundant natural wealth, mineral wealth, power and human resources. "We all have the responsibility to take this country forward in a grand manner with the spirit of the Freedom Movement," he said. He lamented that the fruits of Independence had not reached the poor even after 75 years of Independence, their aspirations have not been fulfilled and fruits of independence have not reached many sections. He said people continue to suffer because of a maniac Government that was at the helm of the country's affairs.

KCR remembered Mahatma Gandhi stating that he had shown how a war can be won through peaceful and non-violent agitation.

Children of this generation should know about the greatness of Mahatma because freedom was not achieved in a simple manner, it was achieved after so many sacrifices, he said.

Detailing various activities taken up by the government during the fortnight, he said programs were conducted every day, which led to a discussion on the Independence Movement in villages and towns.

The chief minister complemented the Vajrotsavalu committee Chairman K Keshava Rao, and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for organising the fortnight programme in a grand manner. He said that two incidents had attracted him most and that includes mass recitation of Jana Gana Mana which was sung by about 1 crore people, which he said was a proud moment for Telangana. The second one was showcasing the film 'Gandhi' to the new generation, which was seen by 22 lakh children. He also thanked the artistes who took part in the celebrations during the last fortnight.