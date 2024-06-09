Leadership not happy with TS Cong’s dismal show in LS polls

Hyderabad: Telangana’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls was under question, during the CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting on Saturday. AICC leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge quizzed the State leadership and expressed dissatisfaction about the results, as the party which had targeted about 14 to 15 seats ended with only 8.

According to party sources, the meeting which was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC state incharge Deepa Dasmunshi and AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy deliberated over Telangana’s performance. Telangana suffered from similar setback like neighbouring Karnataka and some other States where Congress was ruling. “Kharge was particular about the results, as Telangana could have performed better. At least there were five more seats which were winnable. The AICC did not expect Telangana to confine to single digit. Besides Mahbubnagar where Vamshi Chand Reddy contested and CM’s home constituency, Secunderabad and Adilabad were winnable. Unlike the strategy, these did not get the ground support of the partymen, which is one of the major reasons for the loss,” said a senior leader who was on a visit to Delhi.

Amongst other issues which were discussed include the selection of the next PCC president, as the tenure of Revanth Reddy comes to an end this month.

Earlier during the day, the Chief Minister before joining the CWC backed the nomination of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. Over the question of Congress getting only eight seats in Lok Sabha, he reiterated that unlike BJP it was Congress which has increased the MPs considerably from three to eight. He said that the vote share of the party in Telangana has only gone up compared to Assembly polls.