Left: TRS will win in Munugodu by-poll

Nalgonda: The leaders of CPI (M) and CPI on Tuesday called up on their cadre to work for the victory of TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the by-elections to Munugodu Assembly constituency. They also exuded confidence that the TRS (now BRS) candidate would win with 40,000 votes majority.

The Left parties jointly conducted a public meeting at Chandur supporting the TRS (BRS) candidate in the Munugodu bypolls.

CPI (M) State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram said that the BJP government was not respecting the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution for the last eight years. It was trying to create rift between the people for political gains. The Narendra Modi government was also usurping the powers of the States in violation of spirit of federalism. It was also discriminating against the non-BJP governments in sanction of funds. He pointed out that the Centre, which was against free power to the farmers, was exerting pressures on the State to install meters to agricultural pumpsets.

He appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking a decision to fight the BJP.

Saying that the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was working for his own gains, he said that Rajagopal Reddy himself accepted that he was in touch with the BJP leaders for the last three years and company owned by his family got Rs 18,000 crore worth contract from the Centre. He asked the party members to unitedly work for the victory of TRS candidate. He was confident that the TRS candidate would win by a majority of 40,000 votes.

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Samba Shiva Rao said that the BJP posed a threat to the country. To check this, the CPI joined hands with KCR to fight against the BJP and the downfall of BJP should begin from Munugode, he said and underlined the need for the victory of TRS (BRS) candidate.

Prabhakar Reddy thanked the Left parties for their support. Recollecting that he worked as member of PDSU during his student life, Reddy said that the communist ideology was still alive in him and was instrumental in his joining the Telangana agitation. The TRS candidate will file his nomination on October 13.