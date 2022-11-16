legislators violating values and traditions: Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Nizamabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has expressed his grief that legislators have violated the values and traditions and misused the time of the parliament and all States Assembly.

The Speaker said that the legislative system deliberates on public issues and enacts necessary laws but if unaccountable people hold constitutional positions and delay in approving those laws, the masses people will suffer. He opined that Parliament and Assembly are the best in a democratic system. Srinivasa Reddy was the Chief Guest in the Balotsavam programme held at Acharya Jayashankar Mini Stadium in Bansuwada on Tuesday. He said that the decisions taken in the Parliament and the Assembly are the best, starting from the voter and those who enjoy constitutional positions should remember. Moreover, he explained that it is not to do politics with legislative resolutions and to insult each other personally. The speaker said that many countries that got independence along with us are very developed today. He reminded that Israel, which gained independence along with us, is far ahead of us in development today. The main reason for our backwardness is the faults of the ruling people. Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said that development is possible in the country only when leaders think like the leadership of Telangana and have visionary governments. He said that the political leaders who implement the decisions taken should be the rulers. The ruling party and the opposition should lead the country and the State on a good path.

Pocharam participated in a mock assembly programme organised by students on the occasion.'Rythubandhu' district president Anji Reddy, Bansuwada Municipal Chairman Jangam Gangadhar, public representatives, leaders and officials were present on the occasion.