Lenskart Announces Rs. 1,500 Crore Investment in Telangana Manufacturing Facility to Be Set Up in Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: Telangana’s industrial sector, eyewear brand Lenskart has announced an investment of ₹1,500 crore to establish a state-of-the-art eyewear manufacturing facility in Tukkuguda.

Minister of IT Sridhar Babu laid the foundation stone for the plant, which is expected to significantly contribute to the local economy and generate employment opportunities. The facility aims to enhance Lenskart’s production capabilities and meet the growing demand for eyewear products both in India and globally.

The Telangana government has welcomed the investment, highlighting the state’s business-friendly policies that continue to attract major companies. The new plant is expected to play a key role in strengthening the state’s position as a hub for manufacturing and innovation.