Leopard attacks man in Kamareddy, sent to hospital

A man on Wednesday was shifted to hospital by the forest officials after he suffered injuries in the Leopard attack in Kamareddy.

The victim, identified as Nayaka Mallesh, a native of Somarpet in Yellareddy mandal of Kamareddy was with his sheep when he was attacked by the Leopard. He was shifted to government civil hospital in Yellareddy.

Leopard was on the prowl in the district for the last few days and the recent attack left the villagers of Somarpet in panic. The forest officials asked the villagers to stay indoors during the night.

Two days ago, an attack on a domestic animal suspected of being attacked by Leopard scared the residents in Rajendranagar. The forest officials from Rangareddy districts examined the area where the big cat claimed to be spotted. They installed cameras and set up traps in the surroundings.

The leopard is said to have attacked the cow in the shed near the rice research institute in Rajendranagar on Monday.