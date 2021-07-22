Leopard found dead in Khajapur forest area

Hyderabad: A leopard was found dead at Patel Chervu located in the Khajapur Reserve Forest area in Ramayampet forest range in Medak district on Tuesday.

The District Forest Officer G Gyaneshwar and Range Officer Tabsum and others have rushed to the spot on receipt of information of the death of a leopard from the villagers of Khajapur.

According to the forest officials, post-mortem has been conducted by Shankaram Pet (R), Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr Githa. However, the cause of the leopard's death is not yet identified, they clarified.

"There are no trances of wounds or no signs of the leopard electrocuted or any trap found on the body of the dead leopard. However, there were sharp spines of Porcupine were found on the tail of the leopard," the officials added.

Samples of internal organs were collected and sent to the veterinary lab at Sanga Reddy, while the carcass of the leopard has been buried in the presence of the forest officials. The officials said that the preliminary inquires rules out the possibility of any hand of hunters.