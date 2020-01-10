Leopard spotted at Telangana university in Nizamabad

Students of Telangana University in Dichpally of Nizamabad district said they spotted a Leopard near MCA block inside the campus in the early hours on Friday.

After the students complained, the varsity registrar alerted the forest officials who are examining the campus to learn if it is on the prowl. The officials launched a search of the animal in the nearby forest area.

"We heard the roar during the morning walk and saw the animal close to us," said a student Swamy adding that he alerted other MBA students in the area.

As the buildings on the campus were near to the forest area, the students were scared of the animal.