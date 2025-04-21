Let Us Live Like Legends, Not Just Celebrate Them’: Vice-Chancellor Inspires Students at Palamuru University

Mahabubnagar: “We must not limit great leaders to garlanded portraits and speeches—let us study their lives and walk in their footsteps,” said Palamuru University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.N. Srinivas, delivering a powerful message at the grand celebration of iconic leaders' birth anniversaries organized by the SC/ST and BC Cells on campus.

Addressing students and faculty as the chief guest, Prof. Srinivas emphasized that the real tribute to such visionaries lies in learning from their dedication, courage, patriotism, and compassion. “These leaders marched ahead with firm resolve. By studying their biographies, we gain valuable lessons that can shape us into better citizens and human beings,” he noted.

He urged students to internalize their values and apply their teachings in daily life. “Make these celebrations a source of transformation. Aspire to contribute to society, and let their words and principles guide your journey. The change starts with us,” he said.

The event was not just ceremonial—it was a platform for igniting thought and responsibility. “If you change, society changes,” said other speakers, who passionately called on the youth to carry forward the legacy of national icons with confidence and integrity. “Even a small act of good can make you a legend in your own right,” they reminded.

The event was graced by Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police Smt. D. Janaki, IPS, University Registrar Prof. P. Ramesh Babu, SC/ST Cell Director Dr. N. Kumaraswamy, and BC Cell Director Dr. K. Praveen, along with college administrators, staff, and a large gathering of enthusiastic students.

The celebrations turned into a moment of reflection, inspiration, and renewed commitment to building a better society based on the ideals of the greats whose lives continue to illuminate the path forward.