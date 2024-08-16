Let us recall freedom fighters’ sacrifices to defeat evil designs: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha president and MP Dr K Laxman paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and asked people to be cautious about the forces trying to instigate divisions in the country.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day at the BJP state headquarters here on Thursday, he alleged that certain international forces and political parties like Congress are trying to divide the country.

“Along with the Congress, some international forces are conspiring to divide South India and North India. Every Indian should be prepared to face the challenges of disruptive forces irrespective of caste and religion,” he urged.

He claimed that China and Pakistan are behind the violence happening in Bangladesh and the subsequent attacks on Hindus in that country.

“Today, India is becoming a unicorn hub. India has become the 5th largest economy in the country under Modi's leadership, and it is also sure to become the 3rd largest economy in the world in the days to come,” he said.

“Many people like Gandhi, Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, and Veer Savarkar fought for the freedom of the country with the Non-Cooperation movement and Satyagraha movements. We are breathing freedom today because of the Constitution given by Dr BR Ambekdar," and the sacrifices of all those cannot be ignored,” he added.