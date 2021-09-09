Library to come up in Bhongir soon

Bhongir / Nalgonda: State Electricity Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that libraries are knowledge enhancing centre On Wednesday, he laid foundation stone for the building of District central library and launched the release of fishlings in Pedda Cheruvu located in Bhongir town limits. Speaking on this occasion, he said that it is appreciable to construct district library building with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crores and added that libraries stand as bridge for information to the society

Libraries will help students and youth to enhance their literacy, worldly knowledge besides education. MLA Shekhar Reddy insisted on the need for a good library building in the historic Bhongir .

Several movements carried out libraries as their centers, he recalled He assured to complete the building within a year and added that all kinds of books will be made available in the library.

As a part of his visit to Bhongir, Minister Jagadish Reddy launched release of fishlings in Pedda Cheruvu. Speaking on the occasion, he said government has been carrying out fish farming in Nalgonda and Bhongir districts for the past six years to strengthen caste-based professions

Fish farming is one of the steps taken by CM KCR to increase income for all professions and to streamline the depressed rural economy.

Government is aimed to bring all walks of people out of poverty after agriculture sector and added that CM KCR brought in the lives of fisherman community through free release of fishlings in all tanks in the State. Fish production developed on par with agriculture in the State , he added

Government is ready to tackle unprecedented rains in the state, he stressed. Even though CM KCR is busy with series of meetings with Central ministers in Delhi, he is monitoring the situation of the State, he explained.

He was accompanied by Government whip Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy, ZP chairman Eliminati Sandeep Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaya Yadav, local MLA Shekhar Reddy, Collector Pamela Satpathy, state library president Ayachitam Sridhar, district president Amarender Goud and Raitu Bandhu Samiti president K.Amarender. , Municipal Chairman Anjaneyulu.

Meanwhile , Minister Jagadish Reddy along with Local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah launched release of fishlings in Pedda Cheruvu of Nakrekal.