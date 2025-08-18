Licensed surveyor services in state by Oct. 2: Minister

Hyderabad: State Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that licensed surveyor services will be made available across Telangana by October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The move comes as part of a broader effort to streamline land registration and strengthen the Survey Department, which has faced neglect over the past decade.

Addressing officials during a review meeting on Sunday, the Minister confirmed that the second phase of training for licensed surveyors will commence on August 18 in 23 district centers. Candidates are instructed to report to their respective Assistant Directors of the Survey Department by 10 a.m. on the day.

“The introduction of mandatory survey maps during land registration under the Land Act necessitates the availability of skilled surveyors,” Reddy stated. “We are committed to ensuring these services are in place by Gandhi Jayanti.”

The first phase of training, held from May 26 to July 26, saw 7,000 candidates undergo intensive instruction across district centers. Practical lab examinations were conducted on July 28 and 29 under the supervision of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), with results already declared. Successful candidates have now begun a 40-day apprenticeship program, after which they will be issued official licenses.

To ensure transparency and efficiency in service delivery, Reddy directed officials to prepare a comprehensive survey manual. “There is an inseparable relationship between the Revenue and Survey Departments,” he emphasized. “Only by empowering the Survey Department can we improve the overall functioning of the Revenue system.” The Minister also acknowledged the long-standing neglect of the Survey Department and reiterated the government’s commitment to revitalizing it. “For ten years, this crucial department was overlooked. We are now correcting that course with focused training, regulation, and deployment,” he said.

The rollout of licensed surveyor services is expected to enhance land governance, reduce disputes, and support citizens in securing accurate property documentation. With the second phase of training underway, Telangana is poised to set a benchmark in land administration reform.