Excise Dept flags drug, ganja hotspots in Telangana

The State Excise and Prohibition department has identified several hotspots for ganja, drugs and non-duty paid liquor smuggling across Telangana and other parts of the country. Key areas including Dhulpet, Narayanguda, Fatehnagar, Sitaphalmandi, Neredmet, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Uppal, Nagole, Annojiguda and Muguru Basti are now classified as narcotics hubs. Officials revealed that non-duty paid liquor primarily enters the state from Delhi, Noida, Goa and Haryana.

As part of a 99 day action plan, Excise Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Qasim stated that the government is determined to make Telangana drug-free. Four Special Task Forum departments have been established to conduct regular raids. Special drives are currently targeting airports, trains and check posts to curb illegal liquor. In 2025, enforcement and task force teams seized a combined total of 1911 kg of ganja. Additionally, 16,103 litres of liquor were confiscated across 1251 cases. Raids have been significantly intensified during this period to maintain a special vigil on narcotics and ensure public safety across all identified sectors.