Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's 'Love & War' undergoes multiple reshoots; budget shoots up

Mumbai: It is already known that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly awaited drama "Love & War", which was expected to reach the cinema halls by August this year, might be getting pushed.

Now, IANS has finally learned the reason behind the delay. A source close to the project revealed that the release of "Love & War" has been repeatedly delayed as some crucial scenes from the film are being reshot, leading to a spike in the budget.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for creating a unique world of his own with every film, looks for perfection in every frame and hence is shooting a few of the important scenes from his next yet again.

The source further revealed that this has also added to the budget of the drama, which is already being made on a jaw-dropping scale.

It is further believed that all the rework has led to an indefinite delay in the release of the movie.

Refreshing your memory, during a recent Instagram live, Ranbir shared that the movie buffs might have to wait a little longer to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. He said that the film, which was initially expected to reach the cinema halls by August 2026, is now likely to be out either later this year or even in 2027.

Explaining the reason for the delay, Ranbir shared that grand projects such as "Ramayana" and "Love & War" take a little longer to finish due to their ambitious scale and vision. Nevertheless, Ranbir expressed the confidence that the wait will be worthwhile.

It remains to be seen when the makers lock in on the final release date for "Love & War".

Ranbir will be seen alongside his better half, Alia Bhatt, and actor Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, which is believed to be inspired by the 1964 film "Sangam", starring Ranbir's grandfather, Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar.