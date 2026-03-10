Sanathnagar TIMS set for Ugadi launch

The government has expedited arrangements to operationalise the TIMS hospital at Sanathnagar by Ugadi. Authorities on Monday directed the principals of existing medical colleges, including Osmania and Gandhi, to immediately relieve the super-specialty doctors who have been allotted to the new hospital so that they can report to their new postings without delay. The move is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that the hospital becomes functional with the required specialist staff in time for its scheduled launch.

The state government has decided to inaugurate the Sanathnagar TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital on Telugu New Year Day Ugadi on March 19. Aimed at providing corporate-level super specialty medicine to the poor completely free of cost, the government wanted to present it as a gift to the people of the state on Ugadi. The higher officials were already directed to complete all civil works and equipment trials and prepare the hospital to provide medical services. The government on Monday issued a circular asking the principals of Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges to relieve super-specialty candidates who were allotted compulsory government service postings in February 2026.

In a circular issued by the Director of Medical Education Dr A Narendra Kumar, Aakanksha Pandey, Aadil Rafeeq from Cardiology, Rithwik Chandra Chanda, Hanish Bhargav Devineni from Gastroenterology, Anand Chikmath, Chaudhari Chiranjivi Jayant Kumar from Nephrology, Ganji Sohini from Neurology, Farhan Ahmed from MCH Cardiothoracic Surgery, Chalamala Shyam Sunder Reddy from Genito Urinary Surgery, Shree Subrat Mohanty from MCH Geneto Urinary Surgery, Sai Sameer Nistala from MCH Neuro Surgery, Varsha Vijayan from MCH Surgical Gastroenterology. The principals have been asked to relieve them immediately by Monday itself with instructions to report to Additional DME and TIMS Sanathnagar Nodal Officer Dr Mahaboob Khan.

According to the officials, the interim arrangements for oxygen supply, sanitation and housekeeping will be managed through existing contractors from other government hospitals. The handover of the facility to the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department was progressing steadily. A joint R&B–HM&FW team has so far inspected 225 of the 1,059 rooms, with more than 500 ready rooms scheduled for inspection and takeover by February 9.

MHIDC will begin placing beds and available equipment in verified rooms from February 12, enabling detailed in-situ checks and trial runs. The MHIDC was instructed to ensure that essential support infrastructure like laundry services, curtains, ICU and Emergency bed railings and hospital-wide signage was already put in place, which would mean the hospital will be thrown open by March 19.