Farmers urged to plan for early farm activity

Vijayawada: Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, on Monday released a statement advising farmers to plan early for agricultural activities in view of expected changes in global climate patterns in 2026, particularly with respect to El Niño conditions.

According to international forecasts, the ENSO (El Niño–Southern Oscillation) is likely to remain in a neutral state from February to April this year. Currently, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) over the Indian Ocean is also in a neutral IOD phase. There is an approximately 56 percent chance that weather conditions during the upcoming summer and southwest monsoon period (June–August 2026) will remain near normal.

However, scientists warn there is about a 60 percent chance that El Niño conditions could develop again in the latter half of 2026. Such shifts in atmospheric patterns could influence the southwest monsoon over India, potentially affecting rainfall-dependent agriculture. Dr Jayalakshmi recommended that farmers take all necessary precautionary measures, as these climate uncertainties may impact crop production.