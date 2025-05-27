Licensed Surveyor Training Begins in Jogulamba Gadwal to Resolve Land Disputes and Enhance Rural Employment

Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that the introduction of licensed surveyors will not only help resolve land disputes efficiently but also create new employment opportunities in rural areas.

He made these remarks on Monday while participating in a training program for licensed surveyors held at the MPDO office in the district headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector highlighted the Telangana State Government’s flagship initiative—Bhoobharathi Land Rights Record Act, 2025—which has been implemented to streamline the resolution of land-related issues. As part of the government’s efforts to offer better services to landowners and farmers, trained and licensed surveyors are being brought into the system.

Under the Bhoobharathi Act, it has become mandatory to conduct a land survey and attach the relevant map for processes such as land registration and mutation. In this regard, the government has initiated the selection and training of licensed surveyors to meet the new legal requirements.

The Collector informed that 281 candidates across the district will undergo a 50-day training program starting from May 26, organized by the Department of Survey and Land Records. The training includes both theoretical sessions and fieldwork, ensuring participants gain practical skills necessary for accurate land surveys.

He advised the trainees to take full advantage of the opportunity, stressing that field performance depends on a clear understanding of theoretical concepts. Daily attendance is mandatory, and there will be no holidays during the training period. A final examination will be conducted at the end of the training, and those who pass will be awarded Licensed Surveyor Certificates.

Collector Santosh encouraged all participants to make the most of this opportunity, noting that the deployment of licensed surveyors will significantly reduce land disputes and provide valuable livelihood options for people in rural communities.

The event was attended by Survey and Land Records Assistant Director Ram Chander, trainees, and other officials.