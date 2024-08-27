Life Imprisonment for Accused in 2013 Murder Case

In a significant ruling on August 27, 2024, the X Additional District Judge of Rangareddy District at LB Nagar, Hon'ble Justice Mrs. Jayalatha, sentenced the accused in a 2013 murder case to life in prison.



Case Details:

On the evening of October 15, 2013, around 8 PM, an intense argument took place between the daughter and son-in-law of Patloth Gopal, a resident of Kakarlagutta Thanda. When Gopal intervened to resolve the dispute, the son-in-law's family member, Varthya Kalya, arrived at the scene and attacked Gopal with an iron rod, striking him in the chest. Despite efforts by Gopal’s family members to intervene, Kalya, along with other family members—A2. Pathlavath Hunya, A3. Pathlavath Srinu, A4. Pathlavath Punya, A5. Pathlavath Vasya, A6. Varhya Lalitha, and A7. Varhta Pentamma—collectively assaulted Gopal and his family with sticks. Gopal sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness. He was immediately rushed to Chevella Government Hospital by his family, where he was declared dead by the attending doctor.

Details of the Accused:

1. A1. Varthya Kalya, Age: 27

2. A2. Pathlavath Hunya, Age: 55

3. A3. Pathlavath Srinu, Age: 35

4. A4. Pathlavath Punya, Age: 26

5. A5. Pathlavath Vasya, Age: 38

6. A6. Varhya Lalitha, Age: 58

7. A7. Varhta Pentamma, Age: 22

All the accused are residents of Kakarlagutta Thanda, Maharajpet Village, Shankarpally Mandal, Rangareddy District.

Judgment:

The court sentenced A1, Varthya Kalya, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000. The remaining six accused were each sentenced to three years of imprisonment.

Prosecutor: Mrs. K. Jyothi Reddy.

Investigating Officers:

- First IO: Mr. Gangaram, Inspector of Police

- Second IO: Mr. D. Nageshwar Rao, Inspector of Police

Current SHO: Mr. Veerababu, Inspector of Police

CDO & Summons: Constable Sardar

Liaison Officers:

1. Mr. B. Johnaiah, Head Constable

2. Mrs. B. Alivelu, WASI

Issued by:

SHO Mokila