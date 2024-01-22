  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Light five lamps in every house: Bandi

Light five lamps in every house: Bandi
x
Highlights

Karimnagar: BJP National General Secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to all Hindus of Telangana to light five lamps in their houses on Monday...

Karimnagar: BJP National General Secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to all Hindus of Telangana to light five lamps in their houses on Monday evening on the occasion of Prana Pratishtha of Lord Rama in Ayodhya.

“As the auspicious hours of the fulfillment of the centuries-old dream are near, all the Hindus should celebrate Diwali on Monday by viewing the Prana Pratishtha of Sri Ramachandra’s idol,” he said.

“The government should provide minimum facilities like electricity and drinking water for the people visiting the temples. The government should not to trouble people in the name of rules,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X