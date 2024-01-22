Live
- Chinese hurting India via loan app scams: Cyber expert
- What happened at Ayodhya from 1526 to 2024
- Lord Hanuman has sent this invitation, says Chiranjeevi at Ayodhya
- Man Arrested for Facebook Post on Ayodhya Ram Mandir
- It is AP’s fate to have mafia don like Kakani as Minister: Somireddy
- Young Kuchipudi prodigy from Telangana to be conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- Journo awarded posthumously for his fiction ‘The Misfit’
- 16 teams to participate in National School Band competition on R-Day
- Technozion concludes on a high note
Just In
Light five lamps in every house: Bandi
Highlights
Karimnagar: BJP National General Secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to all Hindus of Telangana to light five lamps in their houses on Monday...
Karimnagar: BJP National General Secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to all Hindus of Telangana to light five lamps in their houses on Monday evening on the occasion of Prana Pratishtha of Lord Rama in Ayodhya.
“As the auspicious hours of the fulfillment of the centuries-old dream are near, all the Hindus should celebrate Diwali on Monday by viewing the Prana Pratishtha of Sri Ramachandra’s idol,” he said.
“The government should provide minimum facilities like electricity and drinking water for the people visiting the temples. The government should not to trouble people in the name of rules,” he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS