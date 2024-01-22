Light five lamps in every house: Bandi

Karimnagar: BJP National General Secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to all Hindus of Telangana to light five lamps in their houses on Monday evening on the occasion of Prana Pratishtha of Lord Rama in Ayodhya.

“As the auspicious hours of the fulfillment of the centuries-old dream are near, all the Hindus should celebrate Diwali on Monday by viewing the Prana Pratishtha of Sri Ramachandra’s idol,” he said.

“The government should provide minimum facilities like electricity and drinking water for the people visiting the temples. The government should not to trouble people in the name of rules,” he said.