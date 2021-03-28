Light rain occurs at isolated places in Telangana

Begumpet: Light rain up to one cm occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the last 24hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The rain is being attributed to acyclonic circulation lying over madhya Maharashtra andits neighbourhood and also the cyclonic circulation oversouth Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood.

The IMD bulletin warned that Maximum temperatureis likely to be two-three degree Celsius above normal at isolated places over Telanganaon March 29.The bulletin said during the last 24 hours ending the highest day temperature of40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ramagundam and Badrachalam.

Thetemperatures registered an appreciable rise ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius insome parts of the State. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some areasand normal in many parts.

According to the bulletin, the other day temperatures recorded were: Nizamabad39.8, Mahbubnagar 39.5, Adilabad 39.3, Hyderabad 39, Hanamkonda 38.5, Dundigal38.2, Nalgonda 38, Hakimpet 37.9, Medak 37.6 and Khammam 36.8.

In Hyderabad, the forecast of day temperatures from March 29 to April 3 is 39 deg C each,with partly cloudy sky as the outlook. The corresponding night temperatures during thesix days is 23 deg C each.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature during the last 24 hours 17.2 degreesCelsius was recorded in Adilabad. The night temperatures were normal in most parts.They were below normal ranging from -1.6 to -3 deg C in some areas andappreciably below normal by -3.1to -5 deg C in some other parts.

The night temperatures recorded elsewhere in the State were: Medak 19.5,Ramagundam 20.6, Nizamabad 22.3, Nalgonda 22.4, Dundigal& Hyderabad 22.6each, Hakimpet 23.1, , Khammam 23.8, Mahbubnagar 25, Bhadrachalam&Hanamkonda 23.5 each.