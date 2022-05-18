Like Sri Lanka prez people will throw out KCR, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday came down heavily on State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Taking a mere example of recent crisis in Sri Lanka and the agitators there forcing the country President Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down from his post, Revanth said that the people will also give the same befitting lesson to the CM KCR as the situation is worsening in the State. He said the credit goes to KCR for making Telangana a debt-ridden. He recolleted that Congress had taken a debt of Rs 69,000 crores in 60 years of its regime and added that KCR had taken a debt of 5 lakh crores in a span of 8 years. He stated that KCR has turned the rich Telangana into empty State.

He questioned that Dalit Bandhu was aimed to for the poor farmers but why it has been given to the rich people or the ones who are financially settled. He reminded that Warangal declaration was formed keeping the State's financial situation into consideration. He assured that Congress will waive off Rs 2 lakhs loan waiver of the farmers within the first 30 months after coming to power. He said that the government under Congress will waive off the loan waiver in instalments with interest. He fired salvos that KCR had spoiled all the schemes for farmers were taken up by the Congress for 60 years. He said that a situation like Sri Lanka will arise in the State and the people will attack the CM KCR and the TRS leaders for the havoc they have created in the State.