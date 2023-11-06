Live
Lingaiah conducts brisk campaign
Chityal (Nalgonda): BRS candidate from Nakrekal Chirumurthy Lingaiah cautioned the people against the political conspiracies being hatched by senior Congress leaders Komatireddy Brothers. Campaigning in Aregudem, Morsugudem, Chinnakaparthi and Boyagubba villages in Chityala mandal, he went house to house and solicited votes.
The sitting MLA explained to the people that he joined the BRS party to complete the irrigation projects and for the development of the constituency. Pointing a finger at Komatireddy brothers, he said they change parties at their will, but oppose those who do the same. He asked the people to defeat Vemula Veeresham who he said had wreaked anarchy when he was elected as the MLA of Nakrekal constituency.
