Living in harmony is the culture of Telangana: Naini

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that living together in harmony among all religions and communities is the true culture of Telangana, and that the government is strengthening such unity further. On Thursday, the MLA participated in Christmas celebrations held at various churches within the Warangal West constituency.

On this occasion, he took part in special prayers along with Christian brothers and sisters at Jerusalem Baptist Ministry Church and Revival Christian Center Church.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the message of Jesus Christ plays a key role in promoting unity and brotherhood in society. He added that Christmas symbolizes love, sacrifice, peace, and humanity.

Extending Christmas greetings to all the people of the constituency, he wished that happiness, good health, and peace prevail in every household. Church pastors, representatives of Christian organizations, local party leaders, and party workers participated in these programmes.