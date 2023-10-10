Local BJP members welcome decision

Sathupalli: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Sathupalli organised a grand celebration on Monday to mark the triumph of the Krishna Water Tribunal issue. Led by party assembly in charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, party leaders and farmers came together to express their appreciation for the Modi government’s dedication to farmer welfare.

As part of the festivities, party leaders performed a ‘Palabhishekam’ ceremony after addressing the gathering. Rao emphasised that this victory was a shining example of the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of farmers.

In a spirited speech, Rao criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for not addressing the issues related to Krishna water, resulting in nine years of suffering for the farmers. He alleged that the TRS government had merely advertised its efforts to support farmers in newspapers and on television channels but had failed to deliver on their promises.

Several prominent leaders from the party participated in the event, including Parsa Rambabu, Palakollu Srinivas, Borra Narasimha Rao, Achanta Naga Swamy, Kallur Mandal General Secretary Pullarao, Kisan Morcha District Vice Presidents Bheemireddy Balakrishna Reddy, Madiraju Srinivas, Jonnagadala Naveen, and others.