Local body polls: DGP calls for three-phase strategy

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police B Shivdhar Reddy suggested for conducting the forthcoming local body elections in the state in three phases across each district, during a video conference conducted on the preparation of elections with the State Election Commission.

On Thursday, the meeting was held with the State Election Commissioner Rani Kumidini and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao. District Collectors, police officers and officials concerned were also present.

During the meeting, the DGP stated that in light of the challenges encountered during previous elections, it has been suggested to hold the elections in three phases within each district to ensure law and order. Additionally, the DGP expressed that once the elections in one zone conclude, there should be a two-day interval before the elections commence in another zone. He emphasised that this pause would provide sufficient time for the staff and security forces, leading to more effective security measures.

Furthermore, the DGP stated that a two-day pause is essential due to the potential for rallies to take place in the evening on the day of the Sarpanch elections. Shivdhar Reddy assured that stringent security measures will be implemented during the elections in accordance with the directives from the State Election Commission.

He emphasised the importance of remaining alert in areas that may pose challenges, as well as being cautious of individuals who appear suspicious.

Following a thorough discussion on the DGP’s directives and security concerns, the State Election Commissioner sought inputs from the District Collectors and various officials. To guarantee a seamless and fair election process, the State Election Commission has directed these officials to form a state-level review committee tasked with investigating complaints regarding breaches of the Model Code of Conduct and to act swiftly.

Additional DGP Law and Order Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DGP Multi Zone-2 D S Chauhan, Multi Zone-1 IGP S Chandrasekhar Reddy, AIG Law and Order Ramana Kumar and others were also present.