Local body polls: State EC to finalise voter list by Sept 21

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has started the exercise for the ensuing panchayat elections. The Commission announced the schedule for finalisation of voters list by September 21. As part of it, the Commission has accelerated the process of preparing the voter list at Wards and Gram Panchayat levels.



During a review meeting, State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathy directed the officials of Panchayat Raj and Centre for Good Governance to prepare a voter list based on the existing list prepared for Assembly polls, by categorising Wards and Gram Panchayats. The draft of the prepared list will be released on September 6. Later after thorough examination of the draft and removing any discrepancies, the final list will be published on September 21. On August 29 the officials will undergo an orientation programme for taking up the exercise.