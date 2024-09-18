Local youth wins 111 kg Vinayaka laddu in lucky draw

Mancherial: Anjaniputra Real Estate Chunnambatti Wada Mancherial hosted a lucky draw for a massive 111 kg Vinayaka laddu on Tuesday. Chindam Charan Tej from Mancherial hit the jackpot, beating 12,000 other contestants!

Charan was overjoyed, saying, winning the laddu through the lucky draw is an incredible feeling! Anjaniputra Estate Chairman Gurrala Sridhar, Director Pilli Ravi, and staff joined the celebration.