Locals occupy 2BHK houses unofficially at Manthani

Peddapalli: Alleging that the two bedroom houses built for poor people are being handed over to rich and influential people, the locals occupied the 2BHK houses at Manthani in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

The locals broke the locks of the houses and entered the houses. People were outraged that a ruling party leader from Manthani had allotted the houses to those who were not on the list.

They alleged that the rich were grabbing double bedroom houses meant for the poor and neglecting the homeless. They alleged that the ineligible persons have been allotted double bedroom houses overnight.

The incident, which took place in Manthani, caused a commotion in the area. Authorities arrived at the scene after receiving information that double-bedroom houses had been occupied by locals. Tahsildar Bandi Prakash questioned them as to why the houses were occupied without official allotment.

Some said that their names were on the list and that the local leaders had given the keys of the houses. However, the tahsildar ordered them to vacate the houses as they were not officially allotted. This led to a heated argument between the beneficiaries and the officials.

Prakash asked the locals to understand how such double bedroom houses could be given to the beneficiaries as there was no electricity and water supply and the contractor had not handed over the houses to authorities till date.

Then the locals questioned the tahsildar why they were told to occupy the houses and handed over the keys. The tahsildar clarified that if unrelated persons had given the locks to them, the officials were not responsible. Meanwhile, police reached the spot and the houses are being vacated by the local SI Chandra Kumar.