Locals see SCB notice bid to whitewash past illegal acts

Secunderabad: After the notice issued by Secunderabad Cantonment Board(SCB) in regard to the closure issue that six roads are permanently closed, the residents of Northeastern parts of Secunderabad alleged that the notice issued by SCB is a blatant attempt to whitewash past illegalities and the road that are mentioned in the notice is already closed for past ten years.

As per the notice issued by SCB that six roads in SCB are permanently closed for public use such as Ammuguda Raod, Byam Road, Albain Road, Empress Road, Protenee Road and Richardson Road. The board has also asked the locals if there have any objection and suggestion they can forward it to SCB office within 21 days and based on which Ministry of Defence (MoD) will take up the call on it.

Few residents pour out their allegation. CS Chandrasekhar, secretary, of the Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad, said, " SCB has issued a notice of the six roads that are closed for the past six years which has no scene. With this notice, they are only trying to whitewash their illegalities from the closures and are trying to regularise what they have done ten years back. We are residents and will protest till the 21 roads get opened."

"The officials are just playing with the locals, as the roads are closed for the past ten years, for what they have issued a notice now, as already people commuting from this stretch are aware and also this all roads are illegally closed by Local Military Authority. Despite MoD instructing to open the road in 2018 but the orders were not followed. We have submitted many written representations and also request to take necessary steps to remove all such road closures, but all fell on deaf ears," said Rajashekar another resident.