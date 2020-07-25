Lockdown from today in Huzurabad town

Lockdown in Huzurabad: As corona positive cases are increasing with each day, as per the people wish, lockdown was imposed in Huzurabad town from July 25 to August 7, informed Municipal Chairperson Gandhe Radhika.

Speaking at a press meet here on Friday, Radhika stated that during the lockdown time, shops, which sell daily essentials, will remain open from 6 am to 11 am. People should follow lockdown orders strictly to prevent the spread of virus and must not come out of their houses from 11 am till 6 am next day. All people, especially shop keepers must cooperate with the officials and should not violate the orders.

There is no permission for the people of Huzurabad town to go to other cities and for people of other areas to enter into Huzurabad town during the lockdown period, she informed.

Civic chief Radhika informed that Health Minister E Rajender understood the problems of the people, who has to go to far off places to get the coronavirus tests done, he started corona tests at the government hospital in Huzurabad town.

Informing that people with corona symptoms can get the tests doen at the hospital, she told that there is no need to be panic as all arrangements were made for providing treatment to corona patients in special isolation wards established in the hospital.