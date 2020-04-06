Lockdown: Khammam Granite workers stuck without money, work

Khammam: The granite workers, who came from several States to work in granite companies in Khammam district, are distressed for they can either go to their native places or could do work due to total lockdown in the entire country.

Khammam district, famous as granite hub in the State, has about 500 granite factories with nearly 10,000 workers working. Half of these workers are from Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Some of these workers live here along with their families but most of them live single here, leaving their families in their natives States.

Granite companies will give wages depending on their skills and mode of payment will be monthly, weekly and daily. Normally, the wages will range between Rs 500, Rs 300 and Rs 150 per day.

In fact, the granite factories are in troubles for the last one year due to the government slab system. Some of these factories were even closed, dragging its workers onto the road.

Since lockdown announced on March 22 all the granite companies are closed and the workers are left with no work and no money. The sad thing is that due to sudden closure, they couldn't get the wages of March month.

Speaking to The Hans India, CITU leader Kalyanam Venkateswara Rao said the workers of granite companies were not given March salaries. Without work and money, they are living in dire condition. He demanded the managements to give salaries to the workers of March month immediately, including the days during down.

Deepak Moriya, a worker from Uttar Pradesh, said that he get Rs 500 per day. Stating that due to lockdown, there is no income for him for the past 15 days, he is worried as how can he support his family. He demanded the government to help the granite workers, who are working across the State.

Another worker from Maharashtra, Ram Kishore, said that as many as 10 workers are sitting idle in a single room without work during the lockdown period. He couldn't send money to his family members living in his home State since the management didn't pay him his salary. due to lake of money. He appealed to the managements to give salaries during the lockdown moment.

Another worker Rooplal hailed the services of the Telangana government for giving Rs 500 to each worker and free food in Annapurna canteens in the town.