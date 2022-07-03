Locked guest house greets Union Minister

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Industries Sanjeev Kumar Balyan faced bitter experience during his visit to Medak district on Saturday. He alleged that the officials of the Roads & Buildings department did not open the locks despite his visit to the guest house.

Angered at this, the local workers of BJP broke open the lock of the guest house and took the minister inside. The workers also alleged that no water was made available for the Union minister at the guest house in violation of protocol.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister alleged that the State was witnessing a family rule and claimed that there was a lot of corruption in the State. He said the rule by a same party at State and the Central government would help them in taking all welfare programs to the people of the State. He claimed that the welfare programs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not being implemented in the State. He said a double engine government would alone help Telangana State to witness development.