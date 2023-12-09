  • Menu
Lok Sabha passes Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University Bill

Hyderabad: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 paving the way for establishing the SammaaSarakka Central...

Hyderabad: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 paving the way for establishing the SammaaSarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district of Telangana. Introducing the Bill, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan explained the contours for establishing the university and how it helps promotion of tribal arts, culture and allied fields; besides access to modern education for people in tribal areas.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar shared the passage of the Bill on X. The tribal university will not only improve access and quality of higher education in Telangana, but will open new doors for higher education and acquisition of modern knowledge with necessary facilities for teaching and research on tribal arts, culture and traditions. This will bring special benefits to tribals of State, they added.

