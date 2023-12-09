Live
- Employees believe offices not ready for new way of working
- Government should take responsibility for cyclone loss: BJP
- Rajamahendravaram: Annual conference of APDF tomorrow
- OpenAI working with ex-Twitter India head to navigate AI landscape: report
- I.N.D.I.A block a non-entity in Kerala
- Damage due to cyclone Chandrababu Naidu flays govt for failure to take precautionary measures
- BRS chief KCR elected as leader of legislative party in assembly
- Limitations of Microsoft Edge Copilot AI in Summarizing YouTube Videos
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Submarine Day’ celebrated at ENC
- Star Cement in Rs 22,000-cr capex drive
Just In
Lok Sabha passes Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University Bill
Hyderabad: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 paving the way for establishing the SammaaSarakka Central...
Hyderabad: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 paving the way for establishing the SammaaSarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district of Telangana. Introducing the Bill, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan explained the contours for establishing the university and how it helps promotion of tribal arts, culture and allied fields; besides access to modern education for people in tribal areas.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar shared the passage of the Bill on X. The tribal university will not only improve access and quality of higher education in Telangana, but will open new doors for higher education and acquisition of modern knowledge with necessary facilities for teaching and research on tribal arts, culture and traditions. This will bring special benefits to tribals of State, they added.