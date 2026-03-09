Lord Rajarajeshwara Rathotsavam draws devotees in Vemulawada

Rajanna- Sircilla: A grand chariot procession of Lord Rajarajeshwara was held with great devotion on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing festivities at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi.

The Rathotsavam, organised on the fourth day of the Shiva Kalyanotsavam celebrations, attracted hundreds of devotees and created a vibrant spiritual atmosphere in the temple town.

The utsava idols of Lord Rajarajeshwara and Goddess Parvati were placed on a beautifully decorated chariot and taken in a procession through the temple streets. The chariot was adorned with colourful flowers while devotional chants echoed throughout the area. Hundreds of devotees enthusiastically pulled the chariot while chanting “Om Namah Shivaya”, seeking the blessings of the divine couple. A large number of devotees gathered to witness the procession and offer special prayers to the presiding deity.

Aadi Srinivas, temple Executive Officer M Ramadevi, DSP Srinivasulu, CI Veeraprasad and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.