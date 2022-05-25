Lord Rama temple witnesses thick rush

Bhadrachalam: A large number of Hanuman devotees thronged historical Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam here and performed pujas.

The Hanuman devotees who are in deeksha visited Lord Rama temple and participated in pujas and concluded their 40 days deeksha on auspicious day Hanuman Jayanthi on Wednesday here.



The Hanuman deeksha devotees regularly come here in every year and complete their deeksha.



The temple officers have setup special queue lines for devotees for hassle-ree darshan in the temple.



Earlier in the day, the devotees took holy dip in river Godavari.