Lorry rams into auto, kills 4 of a family in Jadcherla

Jadcherla: In a gruesome road accident, four members of the same family were killed, when a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw on Jadcherla-Nasurullabad highway in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday.



It is said that Shankaraiah and Jyothi along with their daughter Megha (3) and their relative Naresh, all residents of Maddigatla village in Bhootpur mandal, were travelling in the auto-rickshaw from Jadcherla to Nasurullabad to attend a programme. However, on their way, a speeding lorry collided with the auto head on killing the four persons on the spot.

Another girl Hayati (5), who suffered severe injuries was shifted to the Badepally community health centre for treatment and was said to be out of danger.

The police reached the spot and registered a case against the lorry driver for negligent driving and arrested him. The dead bodies were shifted to Jadcherla hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.