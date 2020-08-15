Lorry swept away in Tummedavagu in Siddipet, efforts on to save driver

Efforts are underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue a lorry driver who was swept away by the floodwater here in Siddipet.

The lorry driver attempted to drive the vehicle across the stream which is overflowing with the incessant rains. The vehicle swept away in the water. However, the lorry driver managed to come out of the vehicle and climbed on to a tree to save his life.

A local villager who noticed the man on the tree alerted the officials. The incident was then brought to the notice of Minister T Harish Rao who directed the NDRF team to rescue the man.

Acting swiftly, the team rushed to the spot and launched efforts to save the driver. The NDRF team is planning to seek a helicopter to airlift the driver.

On July 25, a woman attempted to drove her car across the stream in Jogulamba. She swept away along with the car in the flash flood and drowned. The woman was identified as Sindhu Reddy. The incident occurred when she was passing near Kalugotla village. Two persons who were also inside the car were rescued.