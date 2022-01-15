Loss of smell & taste found in Omicron patients: Doctors

Hyderabad: While the State is witnessing a major surge in cases of infections, doctors of a corporate hospital treating affected patients here note that one key marker distinguishing between the Delta variant and Omicron is the manner in which cough is manifesting.

"Loss of smell and taste is not seen in any Omicron patient so far. If one suffers from the same it is likely Delta and requires more clinical support, said a doctor, who is treating Covid patients at the corporate hospital in the city.

Doctors of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, said that based on known research and their personal observations most Delta-affected patients suffer from dry cough, whereas in Omicron it is a productive cough.

Speaking about indicators of Omicron, they said the other crucial are high fever not beyond 100 degrees for less than five days, headaches and scratchy throat.