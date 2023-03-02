LPG price hike, a gift from PM to women: BRS women mantris

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Centre for increasing the price of LPG cylinders, two women ministers on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has become a party that empties the pockets of people.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office here several women leaders, including ministers P Sabita Indra Reddy, Satyawathi Rathod and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a Women's Day gift to women of the country.Sabita Indra Reddy said people have waited for eight and a half years to see the Modi government do something good for the country, but they are increasing the prices. Raising prices has become the policy of BJP. "While the assets of Adani were melting, Modi's policies of increasing prices will also melt people's assets.

LPG cylinder price hike is an example of Modi's discrimination against women," she said, asking women to unite against BJP. Satyavati Rathod said after Modi came to power LPG prices increased by 175 per cent. "Modi has forgotten that there are not only Ambanis but also AamAadmis in the country. How the common man can bear this price hike", she asked. "Modi used to sell chai in the past and now he is selling assets of people like chai", she remarked.

It has become Modi's habit to increase prices after elections, the minister alleged. She called upon women to voluntarily participate in the State-wide agitation organised by BRS on Thursday and Friday to protest the LPG price hike.