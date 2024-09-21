  • Menu
LPG subsidy a boon to the poor: MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy

Gadwal: The Telangana state government is benefiting poor women a lot by launching the Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder Scheme. MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy on Friday distributed proceeding letters for the gas cylinders to women beneficiaries in Maldakal and Gattu mandals in Gadwal constituency.

In Maldakal mandal, 4,402 beneficiaries received the Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder proceeding letters from the MLA. In Gattu mandal, 8,006 beneficiaries were handed their letters by the MLA. He noted how the Revanth Reddy government launched free bus services for women immediately after the government formation.

