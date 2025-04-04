LRS Rebate Deadline Extended Until April 30

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that the Telangana government has extended the deadline for the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) rebate until April 30. Applicants who have applied for plot regularization under the LRS scheme can now avail themselves of a 25% rebate on the registration fee until the end of this month. The Collector urged all eligible plot owners to take advantage of this opportunity.

The Telangana government, through a directive issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore under GO Ms No. 182, extended the deadline to April 30. Previously, the government had set March 31 as the final date for availing the 25% rebate. With this extension, plot owners whose registrations have been pending for the past four years now have additional time to complete the process.

Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti Celebrations in Gadwal

In accordance with the District Collector’s directives, extensive arrangements are being made to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on April 5. District Scheduled Caste Development Officer B. Saroj announced that the celebrations will be held grandly.

The event will commence at 10:00 AM in front of the Government Hospital in Gadwal town, where a floral tribute will be offered. Following this, a formal gathering will take place, attended by district public representatives, government officials, community leaders, and citizens. Prominent figures from various caste associations, town dignitaries, and representatives from the print and electronic media are expected to participate in large numbers.

Officials encouraged the public to actively take part in the event and make it a grand success.