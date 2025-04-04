Live
- CM launches 14 projects worth Rs 5.7K cr
- Markets trim early loss as pharma stocks hog limelight
- Hyd records 4 mn sft of office space leasing in Jan-Mar
- Stormy Budget session adjourned
- Universities, Highways bills passed after marathon debate
- Kerala agri minister visits natural farming fields in NTR, Guntur district
- Stone laid for rock fill dam in Gap-1 of Polavaram project
- Fire breaks out in AP secretariat's second block; no casualties reported
- Sharmila alleges injustice to Muslims with Wakf Bill
- Religious fervour marks Haridhra Ghatanam at Vontimitta
LRS Rebate Deadline Extended Until April 30
Grand Celebrations Planned for Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti in Gadwal
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that the Telangana government has extended the deadline for the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) rebate until April 30. Applicants who have applied for plot regularization under the LRS scheme can now avail themselves of a 25% rebate on the registration fee until the end of this month. The Collector urged all eligible plot owners to take advantage of this opportunity.
The Telangana government, through a directive issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore under GO Ms No. 182, extended the deadline to April 30. Previously, the government had set March 31 as the final date for availing the 25% rebate. With this extension, plot owners whose registrations have been pending for the past four years now have additional time to complete the process.
Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti Celebrations in Gadwal
In accordance with the District Collector’s directives, extensive arrangements are being made to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on April 5. District Scheduled Caste Development Officer B. Saroj announced that the celebrations will be held grandly.
The event will commence at 10:00 AM in front of the Government Hospital in Gadwal town, where a floral tribute will be offered. Following this, a formal gathering will take place, attended by district public representatives, government officials, community leaders, and citizens. Prominent figures from various caste associations, town dignitaries, and representatives from the print and electronic media are expected to participate in large numbers.
Officials encouraged the public to actively take part in the event and make it a grand success.