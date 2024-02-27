LRS revived: Govt sets March 31 as deadline to get lands regularised

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana on Monday revived the Land Regularisation Scheme 2020. When the previous government had introduced this scheme it had received 20 lakh applications but the process got delayed due to various court cases.

The LRS scheme would be applicable to the layouts which were not pending in the courts. Layouts in the Endowment, Waqf and government lands are also not permitted for the regularisation scheme. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials to expedite the LRS process by scrutinising the applications and giving clearances for ownership of plots. The deadline for applications paying full fee is March 31.

The previous government received the LRS applications for two months from August 31 to October 31, 2020. Around 25.44 lakh applications were received in the gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations. In all, 4.13 lakh applications were received from the Corporations, 10.54 lakh from Municipalities and 10.76 lakh from the Panchayats.

Each applicant has paid Rs 1,000 fee and submitted a copy of their documents to regularise their small open plots in the non-layout area. For the big layout areas, applicants paid Rs 10,000. After that, the process got stalled. All the applicants have been waiting for the last four years for the regularisation.

The layouts would be regularised only as per the then existing rules. Officials said that the government decision to regularise the layouts would benefit lakhs of lower and middle class families. The applicants will get ownership rights on the lands once the LRS scheme removes all hurdles to get permission for construction activity and to seek bank loans as well as buying and selling of the lands.