Just In
LS polls a big opportunity to end arrogance of Congress leaders: BRS
Hyderabad: BRS leaders said on Sunday that the Lok Sabha election was an opportunity for the people to put an end to the arrogance of the Congress leaders in the State.
Addressing a press conference at the party office in Telangana Bhavan, P Karthik Reddy said that the politics in Telangana had completely changed and that the Congress had garnered a lot of criticism from the people within a very short time. Karthik Reddy stated, "If the Congress party's arrogance is to be curbed, the people have the ideal chance in this Lok Sabha election. Whether Revanth Reddy gains or loses a few seats won't matter, but if they win more seats, it will only bolster their arrogance," while recalling a minister's remark about hitting those who inquire about Rythu Bandhu with slippers. The BRS leader emphasised that the people of Telangana have come to recognise the lack of commitment from the Congress party.
None of the guarantees made by Congress were properly fulfilled. Citizens are encountering challenges regarding irrigation, access to drinking water, and electricity.
They have discerned the disparity between KCR's administration and Revanth Reddy's leadership. The BRS leader warned that the Congress party would encounter the wrath of the people in the upcoming elections.