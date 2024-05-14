Google I/O 2024: What to Expect and How to Watch Livestream

Today, Google will host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, starting at 10:30 pm IST. For Indian viewers eager to catch the action, here's how to watch the event and what to anticipate.



How to Watch Google I/O Livestream in India



Google I/O 2024 starts with Sundar Pichai's keynote speech at 10:30 pm IST. The event, which will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California, USA, will be streamed live on Google's official YouTube channel and the I/O 2024 website.

Google I/O 2024:Anticipated Announcements



With growing interest in generative AI tools like ChatGPT and CoPilot, Google's focus on AI, particularly its Gemini model, is expected to take centre stage. Gemini's integration into various platforms, including potential collaborations with tech giants like Apple, might be revealed.

Google's shift from Assistant to Gemini chatbot will likely be discussed, impacting Assistant-enabled devices and smart home ecosystems. Expect insights into broader AI integrations across Google's products, potentially enhancing Gemini and introducing new AI features for Pixel devices.



Google I/O 2024:A Deep Dive into Android 15



Google will likely provide an in-depth look at Android 15 after its initial beta release. The event may unveil innovative user-centric features, including partial screen sharing, notification cooldown options, and enhanced health tracking capabilities. Developers can anticipate new APIs to improve app performance and storage management insights.

Google I/O 2024:Hardware Surprises



Despite the early launch of Pixel 8a, Google might unveil surprises in hardware. Speculation suggests announcements regarding the Pixel Fold's next iteration, possibly integrated into the Pixel 9 series, though a full launch may not be imminent. Rumours of a Pixel Tablet 2 also circulate, although recent developments hint at a potential teaser rather than an immediate launch.

Google I/O 2024 promises a glimpse into the future of AI, software advancements, and potential hardware innovations, making it a must-watch event for developers and tech enthusiasts alike.