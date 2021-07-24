M Kodandaram Alleges Phone Tapping by TRS Govt

Telangana Jana Samithi, Founder and President, M. Kodandaram, has made claims that, even TRS government also involves itself in phone tapping practice.



M. Kodandaram was burning with anger and stated telephone tapping must be viewed seriously because these are violations and they only reduce the individual's constitutional as well as human rights. Such invasions are both undemocratic as well as uncivilized.

Leaders who work to serve people, opposition leaders and journalists are using Pegasus software and stealing the right of privacy. He gave a call, that, we must fight against such practices.