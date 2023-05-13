Madgulapally: MLA Nomula Bhagat launches ‘Mana Ooriki Mana MLA’ programme

Madgulapally : MLA Nomula Bhagat, Tricar Chairman Islavat Ramachandra Naik and mandal level officials participated in the launch of the programme “Mana Uruki Mana MLA” in Abhangapuram village of Madugulapally mandal in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Tricar Chairman Islavath Ramchandra Naik stated that the MLA to village program was designed to know the problems of the respective villages and people to solve them promptly.

In Nagarjunasagar constituency, a programme like “ Mana Uriki Mana MLA has been undertaken like never before, he added. We have started the programme to usher the new generation,” the MLA said.

In the last 30 years, elected representatives have been limited to Hyderabad. Leaders who are not available to the common man have been elected for 30 years , he added.

MLA Nomula Bhagath said that he would always stay local to solve the problems of the common people and to solve the problems of the village. “From Abangapuram to Gurrampood, I will visit all the villages before the election and solve the problems. Since 2018 we have completed CC roads and assured to restore drainage system, “ the MLA said.

He said as part of Mana Uriki Mana MLA programme , CM KCR’s welfare schemes will be propagated from house to house and people will be made aware and will work to strengthen the party.