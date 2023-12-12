Live
Madhu Yashki Goud asks HMWS MD to take steps to provide drinking water to Roshan-ud-Daula basti
The TPCC campaign committee chairman and LB Nagar Congress in-charge, Madhuyashki Goud met with the managing director of HMWS, Dana Kishore, to discuss the issue of fresh water scarcity in Roshan-ud-Daula Colony Madhuyashki Goud highlighted the severe water problems faced by the residents of this area, where fresh water supply is only available every two or three days.
During the election campaign, Madhuyashki Goud was aware of these issues through the residents of Basti Daula where residents shared with him that they have been facing numerous problems for the past few years. In response to these concerns, Madhu Yashki Goud, along with the leaders of Jalmandali Employees Association, brought the issue to Dana Kishore's attention.
Subsequently, Dana Kishore, the zonal commissioner, contacted concerned officials and directed them to address the problem promptly. He instructed them to coordinate with the Defense Department and immediately provide temporary tap connections and supply fresh water through tankers to the affected area.