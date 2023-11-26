Madhu Yashki Goud participates in Brahmin Athmeeya Sammelanam, extends sops

Congress party MLA candidate from LB Nagar Madhu Yashki Brahmin Goud participated in an Athmeeya Sammelanam organised by the Telangana Brahmin Welfare Association in Vanasthalipuram. During the event, Goud expressed his love for all people and his concern for the backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities, and the economically disadvantaged upper castes. He promised to work as their voice for the welfare of the people of LB Nagar if elected to the assembly.

Goud also highlighted the difficulties faced by practicing Brahmin priests and assured the support of the Congress party for their well-being and self-respect. He claimed that the wave of Congress is spread all over the state and, if elected as the MLA from LB Nagar, he would have the power to bring more funds to the constituency.

He emphasized his commitment to implementing the six guarantees put forth by Mallikarjuna Kharge and Revanth Reddy and sought blessings from the people of LB Nagar Constituency. The event was attended by constituency in-charge Jakkadi Prabhakar Reddy, campaign committee co-convener Wazir Prakash Goud, former co-option member Shalini Garu, division president Narasimha Yadav, and others.