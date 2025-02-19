Maha Kumbh 2025: A lifeline for patients with chronic kidney conditions

Mahakumbh Nagar: Under the direction of the Yogi government, devotees are being offered high-level health facilities during the Mahakumbh fair. Advanced machines for the removal of high molecular weight toxins have been installed, along with ten dialysis machines that operate around the clock for patients in need. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) is also available for those experiencing shock, burns, or multi-organ failure.

As devotees participate in the sacred rituals of Mahakumbh, the Yogi government has implemented significant measures to ensure their health and safety. State-of-the-art dialysis services have been made accessible at SRN Hospital for serious and chronic kidney patients. With ten dialysis machines functioning continuously, high-quality healthcare is prioritised for devotees attending the Mahakumbh fair.

The newly installed machines are capable of eliminating high molecular weight toxins, which traditional machines cannot manage, offering substantial benefits to patients. Furthermore, CRRT is a crucial service for patients suffering from shock, burns, or multi-organ failure, allowing for continuous operation for 7 to 10 days. Modern dialysis unit for increased patient care is established in anticipation of the influx of devotees at SRN Hospital. This unit typically conducts over 1,000 dialysis sessions each month. The hospital has also made provisions for separate dialysis treatments for patients infected with hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.